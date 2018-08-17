  1. Home
Photo of the Day: Taipei's Beimen at night 

Taipei's North Gate Square at night

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/08/17 14:34
Taipei's old North Gate. (Photo by Eric Williams)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A long-time foreign resident of Taipei captured this photo of North Gate, known as Beimen (北門), and posted it today (Aug. 17) on the social media site Reddit. 

Eric Williams, 40, a developer and social media strategist, who has lived in Taiwan for 18 years, said he stumbled on the gate after he got out the wrong MRT exit when meeting his family after work. Williams said he was delighted to discover that the historic area had been renovated and found some "good small restaurants" nearby. 

Beimen has long been one of the major landmarks in Taipei. The gate was built in 1884 during the Qing Dynasty and is the only gate among the five major city wall gates in Taipei to maintain its original appearance.

The bus lane on Zhongxiao West Road (忠孝西路) was removed on the first night Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) took office. The Zhongxiao Bridge ramp above the gate was also torn down within six days in 2016.

The newly renovated area around Beimen was named North Gate Square and was opened to the public in August of last year. 


Beimen at night. (Photo by Eric Williams)
