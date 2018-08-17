In this Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, photo, a boy swims near floating trash during flood season in the floating village on the Mekong river bank on the ou
In this Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018, photo, a delivery van lies on its side after it was swept by heavy rains and strong winds brought about by a tropical s
In this Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018, photo, commuters make their way through a railway under pass where posters of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, le
In this Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, photo, a Muslim woman walks past a mosque collapsed during Sunday's earthquake in Gangga, Lombok Island, Indonesia. S
In this Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, photo, motorists ride past buildings ruined by Sunday's earthquake in Pamenang, Lombok Island, Indonesia. The north of
In this Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, photo, Emperor Akihito, right, and Empress Michiko, attend a memorial service for the war dead at Nippon Budokan mar
In this Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, photo, a man walks by a "Peace" sign before a ceremony to celebrate Korean Liberation Day in Seoul, South Korea. (AP
In this Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, photo, North Korean soldiers salute as others bow before the giant bronze statues of late North Korean leaders Kim I
In this Aug. 16, 2018, photo, Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong, center, is escorted by police as she leaves her court hearing at the Shah Alam High Court in
In this Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, photo, a bird flies past as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in white, arrives at the historical Red Fort to add
In this Aug. 16, 2018, file photo, Philippines' John Erram, left, and Kazakhstan's Dmitriy Gavrilov jump for ball possession during their men's basket
In this Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, photo, U.S. swimmer Katie Ledecky swims in the women's 400m freestyle final during the Pan Pacific swimming champions
In this Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018, photo, some of the 80,000 participants in the annual City2surf fun run make their way along the 14km (8.7 miles) cours
In this Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, photo, a member of ASC Tornados, the motorcycle display team of the Indian army, jumps through a fire ring as he per
Monsoon rains and tropical weather caused flooding in several parts of Asia. The water filled city streets and disrupted traffic and public transport networks in parts of Cambodia, the Philippines and India.
In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, Japan's Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko attended a memorial service commemorating the end of World War II. In his final address on the war anniversary before he abdicates next spring, Akihito expressed "deep remorse" for the war, which was fought in his father's name.
Vietnamese defendant Doan Thi Huong left court in Shah Alam, Malaysia, after a judge ordered her and Indonesian Siti Aisyah to enter their defense in their murder trial for the brazen assassination of Kim Jong Nam, the North Korean leader's half brother. Both women say they will testify when their trial resumes in November.
The Asian Games start Saturday with opening ceremonies featuring 5,000 performers, a mythological theme and a simulation of an erupting volcano. The games in Jakarta and other Indonesian locations will have athletes from 45 countries and territories competing.
