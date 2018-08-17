In this Aug. 13, 2018 photo, Argentina's former President Cristina Fernandez gets into a car to go to a court hearing in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Fern
In this Aug. 14, 2018 photo, Colombia's President Ivan Duque, fifth from left, walks with his new Defense Minister Guillermo Botero, fourth from left,
In this Aug. 15, 2018 photo, Paraguay's new President Mario Abdo Benitez rides in an open top car with his wife Silvana Lopez, after his inauguration
In this Aug. 15, 2018 photo, a girl holding her doll watches a military parade marking the 481th anniversary of the founding of Asuncion, Paraguay. Pa
In this Aug. 14, 2018 photo, a woman holds a up machete during a march to the headquarters of Mexico's President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to
In this Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018 photo, children play on the beach full of sargassum in Bahia La Media Luna, near Akumal in Quintana Roo state, Mexico. A
In this Aug. 13, 2018 photo, a fisherman jumps on to his wooden boat, joining his mates as they head out to the sea from Port-au-Prince, Haiti. (AP Ph
In this Aug. 14, 2018 photo, Anthony David Tovar Ortiz, left, is embraced by a relative after arriving to La Aurora airport in Guatemala City. The 8-y
In this Aug. 15 2018 photo, a supporter of Brazil's jailed, former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is carried in a hammock while he is on hunger s
In this Aug. 14, 2018 photo, a youth performs the "Paquchi" dance, wearing a mask made from a plastic cooking oil container, during the first student
In this Aug. 13, 2018 photo, she Spanish message: "Fidel is among us" covers a wall next to an image of the late leader in Havana, Cuba. Cuba's new co
In this Aug. 12, 2018 photo, Fernando Rodriguez Garcia covers his family with a plastic sheet during a sudden downpour as he and his family take a wal
This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean published in the past week.
Former Argentine President Cristina Fernandez denied new corruption allegations aimed at her, while she refused to answer an investigative judge's questions about in case in which she is purported to have led a corruption scheme involving government officials and business leaders.
Colombia's new president, Ivan Duque, named his new defense minister, while Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benitez took office as his country's 50th president.
Beaches on Mexico's Caribbean coast were engulfed by mounds of seaweed. In Mexico City, a family used a plastic sheet to cover themselves during a sudden downpour.
An 8-year-old Guatemalan boy was reunited with his family after arriving back home from a shelter for migrant children in Houston where he was kept after his mother was deported in June.
In Brazil, thousands of supporters of jailed former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva rallied in the capital as the Workers' Party registered him as its candidate for October's presidential election.
Cuban citizens began debating proposed constitutional changes in preparation for a referendum on a new charter planned for next year.
___
Curated by photographer Dieu Nalio Chery in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.
___
AP photographers and photo editors on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AP/lists/ap-photographers