National Football League

|All Times EDT
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New England
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|63
|37
|N.Y. Jets
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|30
|15
|Miami
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|24
|26
|Buffalo
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|23
|28
|South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|17
|10
|Indianapolis
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|19
|17
|Jacksonville
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|20
|24
|Tennessee
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|17
|31
|North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|50
|23
|Cleveland
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|20
|10
|Cincinnati
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|30
|27
|Pittsburgh
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|65
|65
|West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Oakland
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|16
|10
|Kansas City
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|10
|17
|L.A. Chargers
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|17
|24
|Denver
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|28
|42
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Washington
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|32
|39
|N.Y. Giants
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|10
|20
|Dallas
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|21
|24
|Philadelphia
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|34
|68
|South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Carolina
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|28
|23
|New Orleans
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|24
|20
|Tampa Bay
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|26
|24
|Atlanta
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|0
|17
|North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Green Bay
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|82
|51
|Minnesota
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|42
|28
|Detroit
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|10
|16
|Chicago
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|43
|47
|West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|San Francisco
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|24
|21
|Arizona
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|24
|17
|Seattle
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|17
|19
|L.A. Rams
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|7
|33
___
|Thursday's Games
New England 37, Philadelphia 20
Washington 15, N.Y. Jets 13
Green Bay 51, Pittsburgh 34
|Friday's Games
N.Y. Giants at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Kansas City at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Miami at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.
Arizona at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Jacksonville at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Rams, 4 p.m.
Cincinnati at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Tennessee, 8 p.m.
San Francisco at Houston, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Denver, 9:05 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Chargers, 10 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Baltimore at Indianapolis, 8 p.m.
|Thursday, Aug. 23
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 8 p.m.
|Friday, Aug. 24
New England at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, 7:30 p.m.
Denver at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.
Green Bay at Oakland, 10:30 p.m.
|Saturday, Aug. 25
Kansas City at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Rams, 4 p.m.
San Francisco at Indianapolis, 4:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Baltimore at Miami, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at L.A. Chargers, 8 p.m.
|Sunday, Aug. 26
Cincinnati at Buffalo, 4 p.m.
Arizona at Dallas, 8 p.m.