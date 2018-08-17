  1. Home
National Football League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/08/17 11:38
All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 2 0 0 1.000 63 37
N.Y. Jets 1 1 0 .500 30 15
Miami 0 1 0 .000 24 26
Buffalo 0 1 0 .000 23 28
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 1 0 0 1.000 17 10
Indianapolis 1 0 0 1.000 19 17
Jacksonville 0 1 0 .000 20 24
Tennessee 0 1 0 .000 17 31
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 2 0 0 1.000 50 23
Cleveland 1 0 0 1.000 20 10
Cincinnati 1 0 0 1.000 30 27
Pittsburgh 1 0 0 1.000 65 65
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Oakland 1 0 0 1.000 16 10
Kansas City 0 1 0 .000 10 17
L.A. Chargers 0 1 0 .000 17 24
Denver 0 1 0 .000 28 42
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Washington 1 1 0 .500 32 39
N.Y. Giants 0 1 0 .000 10 20
Dallas 0 1 0 .000 21 24
Philadelphia 0 2 0 .000 34 68
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Carolina 1 0 0 1.000 28 23
New Orleans 1 0 0 1.000 24 20
Tampa Bay 1 0 0 1.000 26 24
Atlanta 0 1 0 .000 0 17
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 2 0 0 1.000 82 51
Minnesota 1 0 0 1.000 42 28
Detroit 0 1 0 .000 10 16
Chicago 0 2 0 .000 43 47
West
W L T Pct PF PA
San Francisco 1 0 0 1.000 24 21
Arizona 1 0 0 1.000 24 17
Seattle 0 1 0 .000 17 19
L.A. Rams 0 1 0 .000 7 33

___

Thursday's Games

New England 37, Philadelphia 20

Washington 15, N.Y. Jets 13

Green Bay 51, Pittsburgh 34

Friday's Games

N.Y. Giants at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Miami at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Jacksonville at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Rams, 4 p.m.

Cincinnati at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Tennessee, 8 p.m.

San Francisco at Houston, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Denver, 9:05 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Chargers, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Baltimore at Indianapolis, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 23

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 24

New England at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.

Green Bay at Oakland, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 25

Kansas City at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Rams, 4 p.m.

San Francisco at Indianapolis, 4:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Baltimore at Miami, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Chargers, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 26

Cincinnati at Buffalo, 4 p.m.

Arizona at Dallas, 8 p.m.