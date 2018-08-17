TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Today (Aug. 17) is Qixi Festival (七夕, Chinese Valentine's Day) and a survey by a Taiwanese recruitment website has revealed how Taiwanese couples plan on spending the festival this year.

Taiwanese recruitment site yes 123 released the survey ahead of Qixi Festival which is celebrated on the 7th day of the 7th lunar month every year. This year, it falls on Friday August 17.

Plans

According to the survey, 72.4 percent of Taiwanese couples said they have plans to celebrate Qixi. Among the most preferred activities chosen were: eating romantic diner (69 percent), giving gifts and flowers (50.3 percent), watching a movie (36.6 percent), writing love letters or cards/singing love longs (30.2 percent), and going to a motel to celebrate 22.1 percent.

Budget

The average amount of money spent on Qixi rose to NT$4,947, an increase of 10.4 percent over last year.s NT$4,480.

Gifts

As for the most anticipated gifts, men listed the following: loved ones (38.8 percent), travel (36.4 percent), smart phones (31 percent), love letters (28.6 percent) and sporting goods (26.4 percent).

Men listed the following as the the most unwelcome gifts: bouquet (35.6 percent), cash or red envelope (32.1 percent), doll (30.2 percent), diamond ring (28 percent) and gold jewelry (23.7 percent).

For women, the most desirable gifts were: travel (38.1 percent), gifts made by their significant other (35.6 percent), cash or red envelope (30 percent), smart phone (25.3 percent) and department store gift certificate (21.9 percent).

The least desirable gifts for women were: doll (30.9 percent), chocolate (29.1 percent), bouquet (27 percent), designer bag (24 percent) and cosmetics or skin care products (21.9 percent).

As for the expected salary of a prospective mate, women expect a future husband to make at least NT$52,628 per month, while men expect their future wives to make an average of NT$49,405 per month. Their expectations are 1.29 times and 1.21 times the average monthly wages for the two sexes, respectively.

The survey was conducted on 1,325 people aged between 20 and 40 on the job during August 1-10.