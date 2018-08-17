WORLD SPORTS at 2300 GMT

TOP STORIES:

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to make his Juventus debut at the weekend in the northeastern Italian city of Verona, following his Serie A record 112 million euro ($132 million) move from Real Madrid. Back in Spain, the league season also begins. Madrid opens its bid to dethrone Barcelona against Getafe. Barcelona plays Alaves. SENT: 750 words, photos.

NEW YORK — The Davis Cup is getting a radical makeover in hopes of reviving an event that has lost some luster. Beginning next year, the top team event in men's tennis will be decided with a season-ending, 18-team tournament at a neutral site. By Brian Mahoney. SENT: 590 words, photo.

LONDON — When Arsenal and Chelsea square off on Saturday it will provide a glimpse into two contrasting managerial transitions for London rivals trying to rejoin the Premier League elite. By Rob Harris. SENT: 710 words, photos.

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Few matches in world rugby are more hyped than Bledisloe Cup contests between Australia and New Zealand, yet Australian fans have responded to Saturday's first test in Sydney with trepidation and disinterest. SENT: 620 words.

A court has fined England rugby player Danny Cipriani 2,000 pounds ($2,500) after he pleaded guilty to assault and resisting arrest following an incident at a nightclub on an island in the English Channel. Cipriani later issued a statement of apology but appeared to downplay the incident. SENT: 230 words, photos.

GREENSBORO, North Carolina — Brandt Snedeker shot an 11-under 59 on Thursday at the Wyndham Championship, falling one shot shy of matching the record. Jim Furyk set the record with a 58 in the final round of the Travelers Championship in 2016. SENT: 790 words, photos.

Famous as the setting of Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet," Verona will play host to a different worldwide spectacle on Saturday: Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus debut. By Daniella Matar. SENT: 650 words, photos.

— SOC--SERIE A-MATCHES POSTPONED — Soccer teams from Genoa have their matches postponed. SENT: 140 words, photos.

A regular-season Spanish league game is coming to the United States, possibly as early as this season, with Real Madrid or Barcelona potentially involved but unlikely to be playing each other. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 670 words, photo.

PARIS — Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel is wasting no time in fast-tracking the club's promising youth players. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 640 words, photo.

PARIS — French champion Paris Saint-Germain signed defender Thilo Kehrer on Thursday from German club Schalke to a five-year contract. SENT: 250 words, photo.

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Matias Messi, brother of Barcelona and Argentina star Lionel Messi, has been sentenced for illegally possessing a firearm. SENT: 120 words, photo.

BLANTYRE, Malawi — The Queen of Pop is also a soccer mom, and Madonna is getting ever more involved in the beautiful game. By Peter Kanjere. SENT: 370 words, photos.

WOKING, England — Carlos Sainz Jr. will leave Renault to drive for McLaren in Formula One next year as a replacement for Fernando Alonso. SENT: 360 words, photos.

NOTTINGHAM, England — All-rounder Ben Stokes rejoined his England teammates on Thursday but head coach Trevor Bayliss has not yet decided if he will return to the team for the third test against India starting on Saturday. SENT: 400 words, photos.

MASON, Ohio — Top-ranked Simona Halep needed only eight points to complete a gritty comeback that was put on hold overnight by rain, beating qualifier Ajla Tomljanovic 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 at the Western & Southern Open on Thursday. By Joe Kay. SENT: 470 words, photos.

NEW YORK — WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder says he will challenge Tyson Fury to a fight if Fury beats Francesco Pianeta. By Terrin Waack. SENT: 600 words, photos.

LAUSANNE, Switzerland — The International Olympic Committee says it has provisionally lifted Kuwait's suspension which had been in place for nearly three years. SENT: 140 words.

NEW YORK — Mets broadcaster Keith Hernandez says that when a player like Ronald Acuna Jr. beats your team, "you got to hit him." The rest of baseball seems to disagree. By Jake Seiner. SENT: 710 words, photos.

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pennsylvania — Apps and even video games are making it easier for Little League World Series players to communicate and get to know each other. By Sara Perlowitz. SENT: 500 words, photos.

