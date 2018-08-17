LA PORTE CITY, Iowa (AP) — Investigators have recovered human remains believed to be those of a 16-year-old autistic boy who vanished from his small Iowa hometown in April.

Jake Wilson's disappearance prompted a search involving the FBI, state and local police officers and hundreds of volunteers in La Porte City, a town of 2,300 in northeastern Iowa.

Wilson was last seen April 7, when he went for a walk blocks from his home along Wolf Creek, which winds through La Porte City. His family said he didn't have his glasses, and that he has the mental capacity of a 9-year-old boy.

La Porte City Police Chief Chris Brecher said at a news conference that human remains were discovered in the creek this week by kayakers. He said testing shows they are consistent with "what we're looking for."