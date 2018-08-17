Nurses are confronted by a line of police officers during a protests against the government of President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursd
A nurse offers a paper flower to a police officer during a protest against the government of President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday
Nurse Monica Arangure, center, wears a crown and a band that in Spanish says "My needs" during a protest demanding higher, fair wages and against the
A woman wears a cardboard hat with dry grass on top and letters in Spanish that read "CLAP", meaning the boxes with food provided by the government ru
One hundred Bolivar bills lay on the ground close to the boots of several police officers, after they were thrown by protesters during a protest again
A line of police officers stand blocking a street, stoping a protests against the government of President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas, Venezuela, Thurs
A demonstrator shows a bank note of five hundred Bolivars to a line of police officers during protest in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018.
Nurses holds a sign with a fake Venezuelan's bills, representing how low their salaries have been devalued by inflation, during a protests against the
People lineup outside of a bank to get some cash in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. If multiple exchange rates and cash shortages driven
A nurse shouts anti-government slogans during a protests demanding higher, fair wages and against the government of President Nicolas Maduro, in Carac
Nurses shout anti-government slogans during a protests demanding higher, fair wages and against the government of President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas
Venezuelan Bolivarian national police officers make a barrier to block a group of nurses and employees of public hospitals from marching towards Miraf
Nurses shout anti-government slogans during a protests demanding higher, fair wages and against the government of President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas
A nurse shouts anti-government slogans during a protests against the government of President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, Aug. 16,
Nurses shout anti-government slogans as they are confronted by a line of police officers during a protests against the government of President Nicolas
Nurses shout anti-government slogans outside a hospital during a protests against the government of President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas, Venezuela, T
Nurses shout anti-government slogans outside a hospital during a protests against the government of President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas, Venezuela, T
CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Riot police have blocked hundreds of doctors and nurses from marching to Venezuela's presidential palace to protest low pay and shortages of medical supplies amid the nation's deepening crisis.
Thursday's demonstration in Caracas was the first attempt by protesters to reach the presidential palace since massive anti-government protests last year.
The medical professionals are demanding action by President Nicolas Maduro, who's overseeing a crisis marked by widespread shortages and mass migration from the country.
The once-wealthy oil-producing nation is in crisis economically and politically after two decades of socialist rule.
Rows of heavily armed riot police blocked roughly 400 medical professionals shortly after launching their march.
Ana Rosario Contreras of the Association of Illnesses says they're demanding the government provide basic supplies to treat patients.
The protest ended without violence.