ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The Latest on Gary Johnson running for U.S. Senate in New Mexico (all times local):

10:50 p.m.

Former Libertarian presidential candidate Gary Johnson says he's jumping into a U.S. Senate race in New Mexico because he wants to hold the nation's "most powerful Senate seat" to provide an independent swing vote.

The Libertarian Party icon and former New Mexico governor said Thursday that he's disturbed by President Donald Trump's actions on immigration and free trade.

Johnson says he still supports cutting military spending but believes more military assets should be moved to New Mexico.

Johnson spoke to reporters in Albuquerque on his decision to join the race and how he would represent a state dependent on three military bases and two national labs.

Elected and re-elected governor as a Republican, Johnson stayed true to a small-government philosophy and openly advocated for legalized marijuana in the 1990s before such a stance was mainstream.

___

12:30 a.m.

Democrats saw his most recent presidential run, with currents of social liberalism, as a bane to their party.

