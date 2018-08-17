ISTANBUL (AP) — Beset by a shaky currency and tension with the United States, Turkey is reaching out to Europe to shore up relations with major trading partners despite years of testy rhetoric and a stalled bid for EU membership.

The engagement by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has harshly criticized Germany and other European nations in the past, is part of a diplomatic campaign to capitalize on international unease over U.S. President Donald Trump and American tariff disputes around the world.

Also this week, Qatar pledged $15 billion in investments in Turkey and Russia's foreign minister talked about using national currencies instead of the dollar in trade with Turkey.

Even so, many commentators believe the path to Turkey's long-term recovery lies in bold economic steps, such as an interest rate increase.