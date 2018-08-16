  1. Home
  2. World

The Latest: Afghan police say 2 shooters dead in Kabul siege

By  Associated Press
2018/08/16 20:34
Security personnel arrived at the site of a deadly suicide bombing that targeted a training class in a private building in the Shiite neighbourhood of

Security personnel arrived at the site of a deadly suicide bombing that targeted a training class in a private building in the Shiite neighbourhood of

Relatives pray near to the dead bodies of civilians after Wednesday's deadly suicide bombing that targeted a training class in a private building in t

Relatives pray near to the dead bodies of civilians after Wednesday's deadly suicide bombing that targeted a training class in a private building in t

Afghan men stand in front of burned out shops following a Taliban attack in Ghazni, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. A Taliban assault on two ad

Afghan men stand in front of burned out shops following a Taliban attack in Ghazni, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. A Taliban assault on two ad

People gather at the site of a deadly suicide bombing that targeted a training class in a private building in the Shiite neighbourhood of Dasht-i Barc

People gather at the site of a deadly suicide bombing that targeted a training class in a private building in the Shiite neighbourhood of Dasht-i Barc

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Kabul police say two gunmen who attacked an intelligence service compound in the city's northwest have been killed by security forces and that the siege is over.

Kabul police chief spokesman Hekmat Stanikzai says the standoff lasted nearly six hours on Thursday as police moved in to cut the gunmen off.

He says police finally took control of the partially constructed building where the gunmen had holed up in and from where they were opening fire at the nearby intel compound.

A private university located nearby was put on lockdown but there were no injuries among the students during the shootout.

Police officers went floor by floor through to building to make sure no attackers remained there. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.