TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – According to statistics by the Ministry of Finance, Taiwan now has more around 6,678 claw machine outlets across the country, with a density almost as high as convenience stores, reports said on Thursday.

In a map published on Aug. 16 by Richi Technology company, it can be seen that claw machine parlors sprang up like mushrooms after the rain, and could catch up with the overall number of the convenience ​stores, according to Liberty Times.

A map shows the overall number of teddy picker stores in Taiwan (Screenshot from RiChi Technology website)

Additionally, these arcade claw machines were densely distributed in the cities of New Taipei, Taichung, Taoyuan and Kaohsiung. The highest store is located near the Cingjing Farm in Renai Township of Nantou County, at the altitude of 1,700 - 2,000 meters, reports said.

In the past, the claw machines were considered as arcade gaming devices, while the chance of winning was very low and they were only accessible at video game stores. However, the current machines were altered to make sure that players can gain something so they can be widely set up outside video game stations.

Reportedly, around 3,302 claw machine stores have opened across Taiwan within a year with Hsinchu County having the highest growth ratio of 8.08%, followed by Chiayi County (7.2%), Keelung City (6.2%), Tainan City (5.32%), Taoyuan City (5.03%).