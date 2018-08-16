Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, August 16, 2018

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;84;75;Mostly cloudy;83;75;WSW;11;79%;44%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine, less humid;104;89;Sunny and very warm;106;89;N;7;49%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;98;70;Sunny, breezy, nice;96;71;W;19;44%;0%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Sunshine, pleasant;81;67;Mostly sunny, nice;80;69;ENE;9;56%;22%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Showers and t-storms;75;59;Partly sunny;71;58;SW;9;61%;20%;5

Anchorage, United States;Spotty showers;61;51;A passing shower;62;51;SE;7;68%;61%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;102;71;Sunny and very warm;102;73;E;8;20%;2%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;A stray p.m. t-storm;76;56;Nice with sunshine;77;57;WSW;8;53%;6%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Lots of sun, warmer;79;60;Plenty of sunshine;83;63;ENE;7;54%;1%;5

Athens, Greece;Sunny and beautiful;90;72;Mostly sunny;91;75;SW;7;41%;3%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Sunny intervals;62;55;Morning showers;62;51;W;13;79%;67%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;113;81;Sunny and hot;111;82;WNW;13;17%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Turning cloudy;95;77;An afternoon shower;92;77;SW;10;60%;79%;6

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;77;69;A t-storm in spots;81;68;W;16;70%;55%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;An afternoon shower;92;81;Brief p.m. showers;90;81;SW;10;69%;76%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;84;69;Some sun, a t-storm;82;67;ESE;9;70%;90%;8

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, warm;88;72;Partly sunny;86;72;E;5;53%;54%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;85;66;Partial sunshine;89;67;NE;3;56%;18%;7

Berlin, Germany;Mostly sunny, warm;84;65;A p.m. t-storm;87;64;N;5;41%;81%;5

Bogota, Colombia;Some sun, pleasant;70;46;Clouds and sun;69;48;ESE;8;59%;44%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Not as warm;76;56;Partly sunny;74;52;E;9;65%;39%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly sunny, nice;83;63;Mostly sunny;85;65;SW;5;52%;27%;6

Brussels, Belgium;A strong t-storm;80;59;Clouds and sun;71;54;WNW;5;67%;10%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Warm with sunshine;91;67;Partly sunny, warm;91;67;ENE;7;44%;9%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny, nice;84;63;Partly sunny;88;60;E;3;52%;29%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Plenty of sunshine;64;52;Partly sunny;68;60;NNE;9;78%;4%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun, nice;87;62;Partly sunny;87;63;NNE;5;27%;9%;6

Busan, South Korea;Spotty showers;82;74;Partly sunny, breezy;84;72;ENE;18;51%;25%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;98;75;Sunny and very warm;99;75;NNE;9;33%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Rain this afternoon;60;46;Mostly sunny;59;41;SE;8;61%;0%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;84;66;Some sun, a t-storm;83;66;SE;4;57%;73%;12

Chennai, India;Mostly cloudy, warm;95;78;Warm with some sun;97;79;WSW;11;60%;44%;10

Chicago, United States;A shower or t-storm;82;71;A shower;80;70;N;8;77%;59%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy with a shower;85;78;Showers around;85;78;WSW;11;77%;87%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;75;60;A shower or t-storm;73;55;NW;6;66%;55%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;86;78;Some sun, pleasant;86;79;WNW;8;77%;44%;13

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;98;79;Partly sunny;96;78;S;7;59%;39%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;86;66;An afternoon shower;86;67;SE;10;68%;47%;9

Delhi, India;A t-storm in spots;97;83;A t-storm in spots;97;85;E;7;71%;63%;11

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, smoky;88;61;A t-storm around;88;61;SSW;6;38%;64%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Cloudy, a t-storm;94;82;A stray a.m. t-storm;96;85;S;5;66%;57%;7

Dili, East Timor;Spotty p.m. showers;94;70;Showers around;86;71;SE;6;61%;64%;10

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;64;52;A bit of rain;63;58;WSW;15;86%;68%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and hot;102;68;Mostly sunny, warm;98;66;NNE;6;19%;6%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, nice;82;69;Mostly sunny;80;73;ENE;4;72%;0%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain;90;78;Tropical rainstorm;85;75;NE;14;84%;96%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Plenty of sunshine;80;52;Plenty of sunshine;82;54;ENE;5;32%;0%;8

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;90;76;A t-storm in spots;91;75;E;9;63%;64%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;72;57;Sunshine and nice;72;62;S;11;70%;37%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clearing;90;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;75;SW;16;78%;78%;8

Hong Kong, China;Downpours;87;80;A stray thunderstorm;90;80;SW;7;76%;89%;3

Honolulu, United States;Sunshine and nice;89;75;A p.m. shower or two;90;76;ENE;11;57%;68%;12

Hyderabad, India;Thunderstorms;78;72;Warmer;85;72;WSW;12;68%;57%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;97;77;Sunshine and humid;95;78;ENE;8;66%;66%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny, humid;86;73;Partly sunny, humid;87;74;NE;8;66%;26%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Mostly sunny;91;76;Partly sunny;92;75;ENE;6;56%;5%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Warm with sunshine;103;86;Mostly sunny, warm;100;86;N;10;39%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Nice with sunshine;79;51;Mostly sunny;78;47;S;9;29%;13%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very hot;100;66;Sunny and hot;97;64;N;6;18%;1%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Clouds and sun;90;81;Partly sunny;92;82;W;9;63%;44%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;84;68;Showers and t-storms;85;68;SSE;5;77%;89%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Turning cloudy;97;79;Mostly cloudy;96;79;SSW;10;44%;37%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;A t-storm in spots;80;62;A shower or t-storm;84;65;NNW;5;58%;66%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;92;79;A t-storm in spots;92;80;ENE;10;59%;65%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;More clouds than sun;87;72;Clouds and sun, nice;86;70;W;7;59%;23%;3

Kolkata, India;Cloudy, a t-storm;92;81;A stray thunderstorm;93;81;SSW;6;76%;56%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;93;75;A t-storm in spots;92;76;ENE;5;73%;83%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;57;29;Partly sunny, mild;59;29;NE;6;38%;4%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;A shower in the p.m.;84;76;A t-storm in spots;83;76;SW;10;80%;55%;7

Lima, Peru;Clouds, then sun;65;58;Turning sunny;64;58;S;10;81%;6%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny, nice;82;65;Sunny and pleasant;86;65;N;9;55%;0%;9

London, United Kingdom;Rain, not as warm;67;52;Partly sunny;70;58;WSW;10;58%;42%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Partly cloudy;86;68;Partly cloudy;87;67;SSW;6;58%;0%;9

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun, nice;80;68;Decreasing clouds;78;67;W;8;74%;9%;9

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny, warm;93;69;Mostly sunny, warm;93;66;ENE;5;43%;16%;9

Male, Maldives;Cloudy with a shower;86;82;Showers around;87;81;W;5;76%;89%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Sun and some clouds;93;78;A stray a.m. t-storm;92;77;NNE;6;66%;57%;7

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy with showers;86;78;Showers and t-storms;87;78;SW;8;81%;90%;5

Melbourne, Australia;More sun than clouds;58;44;Turning cloudy;60;45;NNW;12;60%;73%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;77;55;A p.m. t-storm;75;55;NE;5;48%;80%;14

Miami, United States;A shower in the a.m.;91;81;A t-storm around;91;80;ENE;10;65%;55%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Sunny intervals;73;57;Sun and some clouds;77;61;E;6;71%;44%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sunshine and nice;82;75;A shower in the a.m.;82;75;SSW;12;71%;80%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;63;48;Nice with sunshine;68;57;NNE;8;77%;2%;4

Montreal, Canada;Sunny and nice;78;63;Rain and a t-storm;71;61;NNE;4;79%;96%;2

Moscow, Russia;Not as warm;72;55;Mostly sunny, nice;75;54;ENE;7;47%;3%;5

Mumbai, India;Heavy showers;84;80;Breezy with rain;83;80;WSW;16;87%;94%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Decreasing clouds;75;52;Clouds and sun, nice;75;53;NE;6;59%;33%;8

New York, United States;Mostly sunny and hot;92;77;A heavy p.m. t-storm;88;72;SSW;8;66%;85%;6

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very warm;97;72;Sunshine;95;70;WNW;9;47%;0%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly sunny;79;56;Partly sunny;77;57;ENE;5;63%;12%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cloudy with showers;86;72;Partly sunny;85;69;NNE;11;48%;0%;10

Oslo, Norway;Cloudy;66;56;Partly sunny;68;49;SSW;10;67%;29%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Sunny and pleasant;79;62;Rain, a thunderstorm;73;58;NNW;9;95%;99%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Spotty showers;83;78;A couple of showers;84;77;ENE;9;79%;85%;8

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;90;77;Showers and t-storms;89;78;NW;7;80%;84%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Turning cloudy;90;75;Partly sunny;92;74;E;6;67%;22%;12

Paris, France;A strong t-storm;85;58;Not as warm;74;55;NNW;7;57%;15%;6

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;64;52;Partly sunny;64;44;E;8;58%;1%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Cloudy;90;79;Some brightening;90;78;SSW;12;70%;44%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;86;72;Humid with some sun;87;74;SSE;15;79%;44%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;97;75;A t-storm in spots;95;75;SE;5;51%;64%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly sunny;82;61;Partly sunny;86;65;NNE;5;35%;14%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and very warm;92;62;Clouds and sun, nice;87;61;E;5;55%;2%;7

Quito, Ecuador;Turning cloudy;74;52;Mostly cloudy;74;51;SSE;9;48%;40%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Turning sunny;76;59;Sunny and beautiful;78;65;SSW;8;67%;1%;10

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;83;73;A shower or two;83;72;SSE;10;70%;80%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny;58;46;Rain and drizzle;53;44;N;7;80%;63%;1

Riga, Latvia;Turning sunny;73;59;Partly sunny;79;62;SSE;4;59%;17%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A passing shower;74;65;A shower in places;73;63;ENE;5;75%;58%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;107;82;Plenty of sun;106;84;NNW;9;9%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Plenty of sunshine;87;67;Partly sunny, humid;87;66;WNW;7;65%;44%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Turning cloudy;74;56;Mostly cloudy;75;59;S;7;63%;23%;4

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds, then sun;66;55;Clearing;68;53;WSW;10;74%;1%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;80;63;A shower or t-storm;81;65;ENE;6;64%;80%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;86;80;A shower or two;87;79;ESE;11;77%;74%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;Variable clouds;77;66;Couple of t-storms;77;66;NNE;4;90%;83%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Showers around;77;59;Clouds and sun, nice;79;61;WNW;6;41%;30%;9

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;71;47;Partly sunny;66;48;WSW;3;55%;66%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;88;74;A t-storm in spots;88;75;NNE;5;78%;68%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and nice;83;59;Partly sunny, warm;92;63;N;7;53%;0%;8

Seattle, United States;Hazy sun and smoky;80;56;Hazy and smoky;76;55;NE;5;63%;2%;6

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny, warm;95;68;Mostly cloudy;90;67;ESE;6;46%;0%;9

Shanghai, China;Windy with t-storms;90;77;Tropical storm;86;79;ESE;27;89%;87%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Periods of sun;91;82;A t-storm in spots;90;82;SSE;9;72%;59%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;83;62;Partly sunny, nice;83;60;SSE;5;50%;14%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;87;79;A shower or two;89;79;E;15;69%;56%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;75;63;A shower or t-storm;77;55;SW;10;64%;82%;4

Sydney, Australia;Sunny;70;47;Sunny;66;48;W;8;37%;1%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;A morning t-storm;92;80;A p.m. t-storm;98;80;W;7;66%;82%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sunshine;74;56;Sun and some clouds;76;59;SSW;7;63%;24%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and hot;99;70;Sunny and very warm;97;70;SSE;7;27%;1%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;84;63;Mostly sunny;89;67;N;7;47%;44%;8

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and very warm;98;78;Sunny and very warm;99;80;ESE;7;14%;0%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and delightful;88;77;Mostly sunny;87;77;WSW;7;54%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;A p.m. t-storm;90;69;Some sun;92;71;E;5;49%;36%;8

Tokyo, Japan;High clouds, windy;86;75;Partly sunny;87;66;ENE;10;44%;3%;9

Toronto, Canada;Increasing clouds;80;69;A t-storm or two;78;67;NNW;13;86%;68%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;89;78;Sunny and delightful;89;79;E;12;65%;9%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;88;71;Mostly sunny;90;73;NNE;6;58%;10%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouds and sunshine;64;44;Mostly sunny;68;45;SW;8;48%;2%;7

Vancouver, Canada;Dimmed sunshine;77;58;Mostly sunny, smoky;73;57;E;5;62%;4%;6

Vienna, Austria;Mostly sunny, nice;83;60;Mostly sunny;87;64;NNE;4;45%;2%;6

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;85;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;80;76;SE;7;88%;75%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;72;56;Some sun, pleasant;77;59;ESE;5;64%;16%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, nice;77;59;Partly sunny;81;61;E;6;54%;30%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;58;52;An afternoon shower;59;47;SSW;15;72%;83%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Downpours;84;78;Cloudy with t-storms;87;78;SW;9;80%;86%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and pleasant;89;64;Sunny and very warm;94;65;NE;4;34%;7%;9

