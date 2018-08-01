TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Just hours after one hotel in Taiwan announced it was giving up on its contract with Marriott because of that group’s use of the name ‘Taiwan, China,’ the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) protested against a similar case on the Intercontinental Hotel Group (IHG) website.

The latest practice came to light because President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) stayed at an IHG hotel during her stopover in Los Angeles on the way to her present visit to Paraguay, the Central News Agency reported Thursday.

MOFA had asked its office in London to contact the company, as it is based in Great Britain, and demand a correction.

Taiwan’s existence in the international community is an objective fact, and that would not change because of pressure from China, MOFA said. The ministry also called on all democracies to stand together against bullying by the communist country.

The latest incident follows a ream of demands by China on multinational corporations to change the name for Taiwan on their websites and stop treating it as a separate independent country. China’s campaign initially focused on airlines but as most of those caved in to its demands, it seems to be turning to other companies as well.