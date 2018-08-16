Sales boom in Walmart stores and surge online

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Walmart is raising its outlook for the year after beating all expectations for the second quarter and registering the strongest same-store sales growth in a decade.

Shares surged 7 percent before the opening bell Thursday.

The Bentonville, Arkansas, retailer had a loss of $861 million, or 29 cents because of some sizeable investments. Adjusted for those one-time costs, however, per-share earnings were earnings were $1.29 per share, easily topping Wall Street projections of $1.21 per share, according to Zacks Investment Research.

Walmart Inc. posted revenue of $128.03 billion, also beating projections.

Sales at existing stores jumped 4.5 percent and e-commerce sales grew 40 percent.

