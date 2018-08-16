BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Mali's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita has won another term in a runoff election with more than 67 percent of the vote.

Opposition leader Soumaila Cisse received over 32 percent of the vote in Sunday's runoff that had an estimated turnout of 34 percent amid threats of violence from extremist groups.

The West African nation has grown more insecure since Keita beat Cisse in a second-round election in 2013.

Extremists are staging more brazen attacks that have spread to central Mali, where both Islamic State and al-Qaida-linked militants are present. Deadly communal clashes between ethnic groups and accusations of heavy-handed counterterror operations have caused even deeper tensions and mistrust of the state.