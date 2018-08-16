HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — A court in central Vietnam has sentenced an activist to 20 years in prison after finding him guilty of attempting to overthrow the Communist government.

Lawyer Ha Huy Son says the court also sentenced his client Le Dinh Luong to five years of house arrest. Thursday's trial in Nghe An province lasted half a day.

Son says Luong was convicted of encouraging others to join the Viet Tan group in exile in the United States. Vietnam brands the group a terrorist organization.

Despite sweeping economic reforms over the past 30 years, Vietnam tolerates no challenge to its one-party rule. Still, Luong's sentence was the toughest in years for national security crimes.

International human rights groups have called for Luong's immediate release.