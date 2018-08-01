  1. Home
Taiwan's Acer rises in global laptop ranking, Apple falls

Taiwan's Acer, Asus fourth and fifth most popular laptop brands in Q2 

By Renée Salmonsen,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/08/16 17:22
Acer climbs in international popularity. (Image from Unsplash)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A list published by Taiwanese intelligence provider TrendForce shows that Taiwan's Acer brand laptop has climbed the global ranking in laptops purchased during the second quarter. 

TrendForce's list shows that 41 million laptops total have been sold worldwide this quarter, from April 1 through June 20. Sales are up 10.2% from the first quarter. 

The leading computer brands for this quarter are as follows: 

1. Hewlett-Packard

2. Lenovo

3. Dell

4. Acer

5. Asus

6. Apple

Hewlett-Packard has remained the most-bought laptop brand of 2018, occupying 26.2 percent of the market share with a total of 10.7 million computers sold. Lenovo then occupies 20 percent of the market share and Dell 19 percent. 

Acer jumped up two spots in the ranking however, from sixth to fourth place, now holding eight percent of the market share. 

Apple switched places with Acer in the rankings dropping to sixth, showing negative quarter on quarter (QoQ) measurements.  
Acer
Asus
Trends
laptop
Taiwan

