TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - The National Immigration Agency (NIA) of Kinmen County Service Center held a "New Immigrants Care Network Conference" on Aug 13.

In this meeting, they invited the new immigrants to share their experiences with long-term care staff. The NIA also invited some relevant public and private departments, including the representatives of Non-governmental Organizations (NGO) to participate at the conference.

The NIA also introduced the "New Immigrants Broadband Internet Project." As part of the project, Chunghwa Telecom provides tablet leasing and free internet access for new immigrants in order to shorten the digital divide and enhance the information literacy of new immigrants.

In addition to the internet, the NIA also encouraged new immigrants to register for automated self-service immigration control facilities (e-Gate).

During the meeting, the NIA Kinmen County Service Station invited Chiu Yu-wen (邱毓雯), a social worker of the Kinmen County Women's Rights Promotion Association, and Lin Li-cha (林麗差), executive director of the Kinmen County New Immigrants Care Association to share some working reports on visits and related services for the new immigrants. They also shared some aspects of New Immigrants Development Fund program.

According statistics, there are about 3,000 new immigrants living in Kinmen right now. In general, Kinmen has one new immigrant in every 16 households.

Chen Hsiang-lin (陳祥麟), the Director of NIA Kinmen Service Station said that cross-cultural marriages in Kinmen have been increasing every year. The NIA hopes to provide better facilities for new immigrants through some sharing activities in the future.