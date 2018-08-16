  1. Home
Taiwanese space scientist admitted to International Academy of Astronautics

Cheng Chin-Hsiang admitted to IAA after 30 years of research and contribution

By Scott Morgan,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/08/16 17:01
Cheng Chin-Hsiang, right, with colleagues. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Distinguished Taiwanese academic Cheng Chin-Hsiang (鄭金祥) was honored as an Academician of the International Academy of Astronautics (IAA) for his outstanding academic contribution last month, reported CNA.

Cheng, a Distinguished Professor at National Cheng Kung University (國立成功大學), has published over 150 journal articles and holds 31 patents. He is an expert in stirling engines, concentrated solar power systems, and optimization of thermal/fluid/energy devices.

The IAA was established in Sweden in 1960, and has become a leading congregator of experts in astronautics and space exploration. The IAA aims to promote peace and social development of mankind through technology.

An Academician is a member of a scientific academy, and the process to join the IAA is a highly competitive and selective process. Hundreds of academics apply every year, with only a few dozen being accepted after a rigorous evaluation process.

The IAA currently has 1228 Academicians from more than 80 nations.

Taiwan has had a few of its top scientists admitted to the academy in the past, with prominent figures like Liou Yuei-An (劉說安), Louis Lee (李羅權), Ip Wing-Huen (葉永烜), and Miao Chun-I (苗君易) previously admitted.
