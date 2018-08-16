|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|68
|51
|.571
|—
|Philadelphia
|66
|53
|.555
|2
|Washington
|60
|61
|.496
|9
|New York
|51
|67
|.432
|16½
|Miami
|48
|75
|.390
|22
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|69
|50
|.580
|—
|Milwaukee
|68
|55
|.553
|3
|St. Louis
|66
|55
|.545
|4
|Pittsburgh
|61
|60
|.504
|9
|Cincinnati
|52
|69
|.430
|18
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|66
|55
|.545
|—
|Colorado
|64
|56
|.533
|1½
|Los Angeles
|65
|57
|.533
|1½
|San Francisco
|61
|61
|.500
|5½
|San Diego
|48
|75
|.390
|19
___
|Tuesday's Games
Milwaukee 7, Chicago Cubs 0
Baltimore 6, N.Y. Mets 3
Boston 2, Philadelphia 1
Cleveland 8, Cincinnati 1
Atlanta 10, Miami 6
Arizona 6, Texas 4
Colorado 5, Houston 1
Minnesota 5, Pittsburgh 2
St. Louis 6, Washington 4
L.A. Angels 7, San Diego 3
San Francisco 2, L.A. Dodgers 1
|Wednesday's Games
Minnesota 6, Pittsburgh 4
Chicago Cubs 8, Milwaukee 4
N.Y. Mets 16, Baltimore 5
Philadelphia 7, Boston 4
Cleveland 4, Cincinnati 3
Atlanta 5, Miami 2
Houston 12, Colorado 1
St. Louis 4, Washington 2
L.A. Angels 3, San Diego 2
L.A. Dodgers 4, San Francisco 3, 12 innings
|Thursday's Games
N.Y. Mets (Oswalt 1-2) at Philadelphia (Suarez 1-0), 4:05 p.m., 1st game
Chicago Cubs (Lester 12-5) at Pittsburgh (Nova 7-6), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (Roark 7-12) at St. Louis (Weaver 6-10), 7:15 p.m.
Colorado (Gray 9-7) at Atlanta (Teheran 8-7), 7:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Matz 5-9) at Philadelphia (Eflin 8-4), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
Arizona (Buchholz 5-2) at San Diego (Nix 1-0), 10:10 p.m.
|Friday's Games
N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 8-2) at Philadelphia (Nola 13-3), 6:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hamels 7-9) at Pittsburgh (Williams 10-8), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Straily 4-5) at Washington (Scherzer 15-5), 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Rodriguez 6-1) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 6-3), 7:10 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 10-7) at Atlanta (Newcomb 10-5), 7:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 5-3) at St. Louis (Flaherty 6-6), 8:15 p.m.
Arizona (Ray 3-2) at San Diego (Lucchesi 6-6), 10:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 5-4) at Seattle (LeBlanc 7-2), 10:10 p.m.