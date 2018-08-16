PERTH, Australia (AP) — A 74-year-old man with terminal cancer says he can die happy after reaching a 1 million Australian dollar ($727,000) landmark settlement against a Catholic religious order for sexual abuse he suffered in Australia more than 50 years ago.

Paul Bradshaw was to testify on Thursday in the Western Australia state District Court about his ill treatment at Castledare Junior Orphanage and Clontarf Orphanage run by the Irish Christian Brothers order.

But instead, a settlement was reached with the Trustees of the Christian Brothers for the abuse he suffered at the hands of three brothers who are all dead.

Bradshaw is the first victim to claim damages for historical child sex abuse under laws that recently came into effect in Western Australia, removing the time limit for such cases.