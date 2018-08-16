TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen met with Honduras Vice President Olga Alvarado during her official visit on August 15, and pledged to deepen agricultural ties.

President Tsai said Taiwan will actively strive to promote agricultural cooperation with its Central American ally, particularly in regards to Honduras' avocado and coffee industries.

Tsai is currently on a state visit to Central and Latin America allies Belize, Honduras, and Paraguay, which began on August 12. Tsai attended the inauguration ceremony of Paraguay's President Mario Abdo Benítez on August 15, and will travel to Belize on August 16, before returning to Taiwan on August 20.

Deputy head of Taiwan's National Security Council, Tsai Ming-yen (蔡明彥), who sat in on the meeting, said that the majority of future Taiwan-Honduras cooperation will be in the area of agriculture, because this is one of Taiwan's strengths, reported Taiwan's Presidential Office.

Tsai Ming-yen said that the avocado plan will first have Taiwan provide technical assistance to develop the farming capacity, and thereafter assistance will be provided to establish the rest of the supply chain, including capacity building in production, marketing, and procurement.

He said that the avocados will first be sold within Honduras' immediate region, but in the long-run, the fruit will make its way to Taiwan.

In terms of coffee, Tsai Ming-yen said that the state-owned Taiwan Sugar Corporation will help to establish Honduran coffee as a boutique source of coffee in Taiwan and abroad, by giving support in developing brand image.

During the meeting, Alvarado said President Tsai is a role model for future female leaders, and is keen to learn from Tsai's experiences in politics, according to the Presidential Office.



Tsai and Alvarado share a laugh. (Image courtesy of Taiwan Presidential Office)