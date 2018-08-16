TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan's Bureau of Consular Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs has upped its travel warning level for Australia to the medium level, "yellow alert" on August 13.

Every state and territory in Australia, apart from the Northern Territory, was issued the third of five highest warning levels, largely due to an outbreak of influenza and a moderate risk of a terrorist attack.

Australia is a popular tourist destination for Taiwan, with 165,938 Taiwanese visiting the world's oldest continent in 2017, according to Taiwan's Tourism Bureau.

The people of Taiwan are also keen participants in Australia's working holiday visa, ranking fifth overall. From July 2016 to June 2017, 21,639 Taiwanese participated in the scheme, according to the Australian Government.

As Australia is in the southern hemisphere where it is currently winter, the annual outbreak of influenza across urban centers has taken place. Influenza is a minor affair in Australia and with the correct immunization, the risks and affects are significantly mitigated.

The likelihood of a terrorist attack in Australia is rather low, with Taiwan's Bureau of Consular Affairs surmises that an attack "might happen." This view is supported by the Australian Government who currently ranks the terror risk as "probable," which is also the third out of five levels.

Taiwan's Bureau of Consular Affairs advises Taiwanese citizens who plan to travel to Australia to register their travel plans with the bureau via their website ahead of time.