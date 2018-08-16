Wednesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Chicago
|002
|220
|000—6
|12
|1
|Detroit
|003
|000
|002—5
|8
|1
Rodon, Gomez (9), Avilan (9) and Narvaez; Zimmermann, VerHagen (6), Coleman (8), Reininger (9) and Greiner. W_Rodon 4-3. L_Zimmermann 5-5. Sv_Avilan (2). HRs_Chicago, Davidson (17), Abreu (21).
___
|Seattle
|000
|000
|000
|002—2
|10
|0
|Oakland
|000
|000
|000
|000—0
|6
|1
Leake, Colome (9), Duke (10), Vincent (10), Pazos (11), Diaz (12) and Zunino; Bre.Anderson, Trivino (8), Rodney (9), Familia (10), Petit (12) and Lucroy. W_Pazos 3-1. L_Petit 5-3. Sv_Diaz (47). HRs_Seattle, Gordon (2).
___
|Tampa Bay
|012
|210
|000—6
|11
|0
|New York
|010
|000
|000—1
|5
|0
Faria, Roe (4), Yarbrough (5), D.Castillo (9) and M.Perez; Cessa, Holder (4), Gray (5), Green (8) and Au.Romine. W_Yarbrough 11-5. L_Cessa 1-3. HRs_Tampa Bay, Smith (2). New York, Andujar (19).
___
|Toronto
|010
|500
|000—6
|10
|0
|Kansas City
|200
|100
|101—5
|7
|0
Estrada, Tepera (7), Giles (9) and Maile; Lopez, B.Smith (5), Hill (8), Hammel (9) and S.Perez. W_Estrada 6-9. L_Lopez 0-2. Sv_Giles (15). HRs_Toronto, Granderson (11). Kansas City, O'Hearn (3), Perez 2 (21).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Pittsburgh
|010
|300
|000—4
|12
|1
|Minnesota
|020
|003
|10x—6
|9
|2
Archer, E.Santana (6), Kela (7), Crick (8) and Cervelli; Berrios, Drake (4), Moya (6), Duffey (7), Rogers (8), Hildenberger (9) and B.Wilson. W_Moya 3-0. L_E.Santana 2-2. Sv_Hildenberger (3). HRs_Pittsburgh, Diaz (9). Minnesota, Wilson (2).
___
|New York
|200
|219
|002—16
|19
|0
|Baltimore
|100
|000
|130—
|5
|12
|0
Wheeler, Blevins (6), T.Peterson (7), D.Smith (9) and Plawecki; Bundy, Scott (6), E.Phillips (6), Gilmartin (6), Carroll (8), Wright Jr. (9) and Wynns. W_Wheeler 8-6. L_Bundy 7-11. HRs_New York, Flores (11), Plawecki (4), Frazier (12). Baltimore, Villar (2).
___
|Boston
|003
|000
|010—4
|10
|1
|Philadelphia
|000
|301
|30x—7
|12
|2
Eovaldi, J.Kelly (6), Pomeranz (7), Velazquez (8) and Leon; Velasquez, Neris (3), A.Davis (4), Morgan (5), Hunter (6), Loup (7), Neshek (8), Dominguez (8) and Ramos. W_Hunter 4-2. L_J.Kelly 4-1. Sv_Dominguez (13).
___
|Cleveland
|020
|002
|000—4
|5
|1
|Cincinnati
|300
|000
|000—3
|10
|0
Bieber, O.Perez (5), Otero (5), T.Olson (6), C.Allen (7), Hand (9) and R.Perez; Stephenson, Reed (2), Hughes (6), D.Hernandez (8), R.Iglesias (9) and Barnhart. W_Otero 2-1. L_Reed 0-1. Sv_Hand (28). HRs_Cleveland, Cabrera (3). Cincinnati, Tucker (1).
___
|Colorado
|000
|100
|000—
|1
|5
|0
|Houston
|331
|030
|20x—12
|11
|0
T.Anderson, Musgrave (5), Rusin (7) and Iannetta; Cole, Pressly (7), Harris (8), C.Perez (9) and Stassi. W_Cole 11-5. L_T.Anderson 6-5. HRs_Houston, White 2 (7), Gattis 2 (23), Gurriel (7).
___
|Los Angeles
|100
|001
|001—3
|10
|0
|San Diego
|100
|000
|100—2
|4
|0
Pena, Bedrosian (7), Alvarez (8), Parker (9) and Rivera; Erlin, J.Castillo (7), Stammen (8), Yates (9) and Hedges. W_Alvarez 5-3. L_Yates 4-1. Sv_Parker (12). HRs_Los Angeles, Rivera (4). San Diego, Spangenberg (7).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Milwaukee
|000
|200
|200—4
|9
|1
|Chicago
|202
|300
|10x—8
|13
|1
Ju.Guerra, Jennings (4), T.Williams (5), Burnes (6), Jeffress (8) and Pina, Kratz; Hendricks, Edwards Jr. (7), J.Wilson (7), Cishek (7), Strop (9) and Contreras. W_Hendricks 9-9. L_Ju.Guerra 6-8. HRs_Chicago, Rizzo (18), Almora (5).
___
|Miami
|100
|100
|000—2
|4
|1
|Atlanta
|000
|302
|00x—5
|8
|0
J.Urena, E.Hernandez (1), Garcia (4), Ja.Guerra (5), Rucinski (6), Graves (7) and Realmuto; Gausman, Venters (7), Brach (8), Minter (9) and Flowers. W_Gausman 7-9. L_Garcia 1-2. Sv_Minter (11). HRs_Miami, Castro (10). Atlanta, Swanson (10).
___
|Washington
|000
|000
|002—2
|7
|1
|St. Louis
|010
|021
|00x—4
|7
|0
Hellickson, Collins (6), Grace (7) and Kieboom; Gomber, Poncedeleon (7), Norris (9) and Molina. W_Gomber 3-0. L_Hellickson 5-3. Sv_Norris (23). HRs_Washington, Murphy (6). St. Louis, Ozuna (14).
___
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|030
|000—3
|6
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|001
|200
|001—4
|14
|0
Holland, Moronta (5), Black (7), Blach (8), Melancon (10), C.Kelly (11) and Posey; Ryu, Chargois (7), Ferguson (8), Goeddel (8), Alexander (10), P.Baez (11) and Barnes, Grandal. W_P.Baez 4-3. L_C.Kelly 0-1. HRs_San Francisco, McCutchen (14).