TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A total of 15 Taiwanese universities have made the cut in the 2018 edition of the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU), announced the Shanghai Ranking Consultancy yesterday (Aug. 15).

Yesterday, the official ARWU rankings for 2018 were released, with 15 universities in Taiwan making the list year, an improvement from the 13 seen on last year's list and an all time high for Taiwanese colleges on the list. Although the number of universities included overall have increased as well from 800 last year to 1,000 this year.

The top ranked Taiwanese university on the list was National Taiwan University (NTU), which retained its same position as last year in the 151-200 range. No other Taiwanese universities cracked the top 200, with China Medical University (Taiwan) listed in the 201-300 range, National Cheng Kung University in the 301-400 range, Chang Gung University and Kaohsiung Medical University in the 401-500 range, to round out the top five Taiwanese finishers.

Top five universities on the list remained the same as last year: Harvard University, Stanford University, University of Cambridge, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), and University of California, Berkeley.