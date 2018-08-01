  1. Home
Taiwan’s Ang Lee to receive Directors Guild of America Honor

DGA describes Lee as a pioneering filmmaker

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/08/16 14:26
Taiwanese director Ang Lee. (By Associated Press)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Academy Award winner Ang Lee (李安) has been named as one of the recipients of the Directors Guild of America (DGA) 2018 Honors, reports said Thursday.

Lee, 63, saw his “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” win global commercial success and four Academy Awards in 2000, though he had to wait five more years to win his first Oscar for Best Director for “Brokeback Mountain,” and a second one in 2012 for “Life of Pi,” both English-language movies.

The DGA Honors, which will be handed out in New York on October 18, “recognize individuals and institutions that have made distinguished contributions to American culture through the world of film and television,” the Hollywood Reporter wrote.

Lee will receive the award for “his tremendous contributions to the industry as a pioneering filmmaker,” the DGA said, adding he was “widely recognized for his artistic risk-taking, and filmmaking achievements across a wide array of genres.”

In his announcement of the 2018 honorees, DGA president Thomas Schlamme noted their links to the city of New York. “It’s where a legendary director like Ang Lee, as a budding Taiwanese filmmaker, came to get started,” the Hollywood Reporter quoted him as saying.

According to his assistant, Lee reacted calmly to the honor announcement, the Apple Daily reported. The Taiwanese director is reportedly working on the post-production of “Gemini Man,” a science fiction action thriller starring Will Smith and due out next year.

Other honorees this year include Fox Searchlight Pictures chairwoman Nancy Utley and costume designer Ann Roth, who won an Oscar for “The English Patient.”
Ang Lee
Directors Guild of America
DGA
Academy Awards
Oscars

