DALLAS (AP) — A murder trial for a former Texas police officer who killed a black teenager highlights the heightened role that video evidence plays in high-profile police shootings.

Former Balch Springs officer Roy Oliver, who is white, opened fire last year into a moving car filled with five black teens and killed 15-year-old Jordan Edwards. The 38-year-old Oliver was fired after the shooting.

His jury trial is scheduled to begin Thursday in Dallas, but defense attorneys filed an emergency stay Wednesday to delay its start.

Oliver's attorneys say evidence will show Oliver "reacted properly." According to court records, Oliver said he and his partner feared for their lives when the car carrying the teens sped past them.

The officers were responding to a report of underage drinking at a house party.