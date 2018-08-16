  1. Home
2018/08/16 12:12
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 102 398 99 140 .352
JMartinez Bos 115 442 88 147 .333
Altuve Hou 104 407 64 134 .329
MMachado Bal 96 365 48 115 .315
Segura Sea 114 471 78 148 .314
Trout LAA 109 372 82 115 .309
JoRamirez Cle 118 437 84 132 .302
Simmons LAA 109 411 56 124 .302
Brantley Cle 108 433 70 130 .300
Merrifield KC 116 455 56 136 .299
Home Runs

JMartinez, Boston, 37; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 36; KDavis, Oakland, 34; Gallo, Texas, 31; Trout, Los Angeles, 30; NCruz, Seattle, 30; Stanton, New York, 30; Lindor, Cleveland, 29; Betts, Boston, 27; 2 tied at 26.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 104; KDavis, Oakland, 93; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 89; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 81; Haniger, Seattle, 78; NCruz, Seattle, 77; Lowrie, Oakland, 76; Stanton, New York, 76; Lindor, Cleveland, 75; Bregman, Houston, 74.

Pitching

Porcello, Boston, 15-5; Severino, New York, 15-6; Kluber, Cleveland, 15-6; Carrasco, Cleveland, 14-6; Snell, Tampa Bay, 13-5; Morton, Houston, 12-3; Sale, Boston, 12-4; Price, Boston, 12-6; Bauer, Cleveland, 12-6; Gonzales, Seattle, 12-8.