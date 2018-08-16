BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Atlanta
|22
|10
|.688
|—
|x-Washington
|21
|11
|.656
|1
|x-Connecticut
|19
|13
|.594
|3
|Chicago
|12
|20
|.375
|10
|New York
|7
|25
|.219
|15
|Indiana
|5
|27
|.156
|17
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Seattle
|24
|8
|.750
|—
|x-Los Angeles
|19
|13
|.594
|5
|x-Phoenix
|18
|14
|.563
|6
|x-Minnesota
|17
|15
|.531
|7
|Dallas
|14
|18
|.438
|10
|Las Vegas
|14
|18
|.438
|10
x-clinched playoff spot
___
|Tuesday's Games
Connecticut 96, Dallas 76
Chicago 91, Minnesota 88
Los Angeles 74, New York 66
|Wednesday's Games
Washington 76, Indiana 62
Las Vegas 85, New York 72
|Thursday's Games
No games scheduled
|Friday's Games
Los Angeles at Washington, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Las Vegas at Dallas, 8 p.m.
New York at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Atlanta at Phoenix, 10 p.m.<