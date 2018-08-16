TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- In response to Marriott's kowtowing to Beijing by changing the label for Taiwan in its SPG booking system to "Taiwan China," Four Points by Sheraton Taipei, Zhonghe announced on the front page of the Liberty Times newspaper today (Aug. 16) that is canceling its contract with Marriott and will not accept bookings through the Marriott Group booking system.

Four Points Sheraton Taipei, Zhonghe today placed an ad on the top of the front page of today's Liberty Times which read the following:

"In solemn protest of Marriott Group's unilateral change of its SPG booking system (Simplified Chinese) to list this hotel as being in Taiwan, China. This hotel will terminate its cooperation contract with the Marriott Group, and will not accept the new reservations through its SPG booking system. Taipei Zhonghe Four Points Sheraton Hotel announcement."



Photo of today's Liberty Times front page with Four Points Sheraton announcement.

Some Taiwanese netizens initially discovered in the simplified version of teh SPG Starwood Hotels Group booking system, the country for the Four Points by Sheraton hotel had suddenly been changed to "Taiwan, China." The management of Four Points by Sheraton Taipei was "furious" at Marriott's unilateral change, according to Liberty Times, and thus made the decision to no longer accept reservations through the Marriott Hotel Group's reservation system and to break ties with the corporation, reported Liberty Times



Screenshot of SPG Simplified Chinese page showing Taiwan listed as "Taiwan,China."



Screenshot of SPG page listing hotels in "Taiwan, China" including Four Points Sheraton Zhonghe.

The Apple Daily Reports that the Liberty Times' late founder Lin Rung San (林榮三) businesses include the Four Points by Sheraton hotel, which is currently run by his eldest daughter Lin Hsin-ai (林歆嬡) in cooperation with her brother Lin Rong-san (林鴻堯).