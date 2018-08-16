TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - At a press conference that was held on Aug. 15 in Taipei, Hong Kong singer-actress Karen Mok (莫文蔚) announced that she will hold a concert at Taipei Arena for the fourth time on Dec. 22, making her the Hong Kong singer who has performed the most at the arena.

Mok kicked off her 25th anniversary concert tour "The Ultimate Karen Mok Show" last June in Shanghai. The concert will have several music elements such as opera, tango, and a touch of western music. "Classic elements like guzheng and piano will appear again," she revealed.

Over her career, Mok has released more than 30 albums and held more than 75 concerts. She personally thinks she is very lucky to be able to do what she loves for 25 years, and she hopes to bring strength to everyone through her music.

Also at the press conference, Mok revealed a new collaboration with Taiwanese rock singer, song writer, and actor Wu Bai (伍佰), in a song which Wu wrote himself.

Later, Mok announced a contest for her fans in which 250 limited edition vinyl gift boxes will be given away, and 25 lucky fans will get a chance to watch her concert upcoming December for free.

She wrapped up the press conference by saying that she is looking forward to the concert in Taipei and she will prepare to give her best to the fans.