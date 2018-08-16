TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan Premier William Lai (賴清德) said that given Taiwan's recent economic growth, increases to the minimum wage should not be unexpected, during a TV interview with CTS on August 15.

Lai said he did not want to speculate about the precise increase, saying he should not "play chess."

The Minimum Wage Review Committee is set to meet on August 16, to discuss potential changes to hourly and monthly wages, as part of a regular quarterly meeting. In June, Taiwan's Central Bank advised the government to increase the minimum wage as a mechanism to further economic growth.

The current minimum wage was set in September 2017, raised to NT$22,000 per month, or NT$140 per hour.

Some labor groups have suggested for the minimum monthly salary to be increased to NT$28,862 (US$935), and for the hourly wage to increase to NT$182, reported CNA.

Lai said that when a company is succeeding and registering profits, it is only natural for employees to hope to get a share of the spoils.

Lai added that he thinks that society would also not be surprised if the minimum wage was to be increased.