Wednesday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Chicago 002 220 000—6 12 1 Detroit 003 000 002—5 8 1

Rodon, Gomez (9), Avilan (9) and Narvaez; Zimmermann, VerHagen (6), Coleman (8), Reininger (9) and Greiner. W_Rodon 4-3. L_Zimmermann 5-5. Sv_Avilan (2). HRs_Chicago, Davidson (17), Abreu (21).

___

Seattle 000 000 000 002—2 10 0 Oakland 000 000 000 000—0 6 1

(12 innings)

Leake, Colome (9), Duke (10), Vincent (10), Pazos (11), Diaz (12) and Zunino; Bre.Anderson, Trivino (8), Rodney (9), Familia (10), Petit (12) and Lucroy. W_Pazos 3-1. L_Petit 5-3. Sv_Diaz (47). HRs_Seattle, Gordon (2).

___

Tampa Bay 012 210 000—6 11 0 New York 010 000 000—1 5 0

Faria, Roe (4), Yarbrough (5), Castillo (9) and Perez; Cessa, Holder (4), Gray (5), Green (8) and Au.Romine. W_Yarbrough 11-5. L_Cessa 1-3. HRs_Tampa Bay, Smith (2). New York, Andujar (19).

___

INTERLEAGUE Pittsburgh 010 300 000—4 12 1 Minnesota 020 003 10x—6 9 2

Archer, E.Santana (6), Kela (7), Crick (8) and Cervelli; Berrios, Drake (4), Moya (6), Duffey (7), Rogers (8), Hildenberger (9) and B.Wilson. W_Moya 3-0. L_E.Santana 2-2. Sv_Hildenberger (3). HRs_Pittsburgh, Diaz (9). Minnesota, Wilson (2).

___

New York 200 219 002—16 19 0 Baltimore 100 000 130— 5 12 0

Wheeler, Blevins (6), T.Peterson (7), D.Smith (9) and Plawecki; Bundy, Scott (6), Phillips (6), Gilmartin (6), Carroll (8), Wright Jr. (9) and Wynns. W_Wheeler 8-6. L_Bundy 7-11. HRs_New York, Flores (11), Plawecki (4), Frazier (12). Baltimore, Villar (2).

___

Boston 003 000 010—4 10 1 Philadelphia 000 301 30x—7 12 2

Eovaldi, Kelly (6), Pomeranz (7), Velazquez (8) and Leon; Velasquez, Neris (3), A.Davis (4), Morgan (5), Hunter (6), Loup (7), Neshek (8), Dominguez (8) and Ramos. W_Hunter 4-2. L_Kelly 4-1. Sv_Dominguez (13).

___

Cleveland 020 002 000—4 5 1 Cincinnati 300 000 000—3 10 0

Bieber, O.Perez (5), Otero (5), T.Olson (6), C.Allen (7), Hand (9) and R.Perez; Stephenson, Reed (2), Hughes (6), D.Hernandez (8), R.Iglesias (9) and Barnhart. W_Otero 2-1. L_Reed 0-1. Sv_Hand (28). HRs_Cleveland, Cabrera (3). Cincinnati, Tucker (1).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Milwaukee 000 200 200—4 9 1 Chicago 202 300 10x—8 13 1

Ju.Guerra, Jennings (4), T.Williams (5), Burnes (6), Jeffress (8) and Pina, Kratz; Hendricks, Edwards Jr. (7), J.Wilson (7), Cishek (7), Strop (9) and Contreras. W_Hendricks 9-9. L_Ju.Guerra 6-8. HRs_Chicago, Rizzo (18), Almora (5).

___

Miami 100 100 000—2 4 1 Atlanta 000 302 00x—5 8 0

Urena, E.Hernandez (1), Garcia (4), Ja.Guerra (5), Rucinski (6), Graves (7) and Realmuto; Gausman, Venters (7), Brach (8), Minter (9) and Flowers. W_Gausman 7-9. L_Garcia 1-2. Sv_Minter (11). HRs_Miami, Castro (10). Atlanta, Swanson (10).