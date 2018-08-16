TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) joined South American state leaders to take part in Paraguay's presidential inauguration on August 15 (all times local).

The president also had the ceremony live-streamed on her Facebook page, a common platform for Taiwanese politicians to increase interactions with netizens at home and abroad.

President Tsai arrived at Palacio de los López, office of the Paraguay president, at 8.00 a.m., reported Central News Agency. Later she appeared in the plaza and had brief talks with the leaders of Paraguay's governing party, the National Republican Association – Colorado Party (ANR-PC), such as Juan Carlos Galaverna, before taking her seat.

When Mario Abdo Benitez and Vice President Hugo Adalberto Velazquez Moreno were sworn in as respectively president and vice president of Paraguay, President Tsai was sitting among six presidents from South American nations, including Uruguay's Tabaré Vázquez, Colombia's Iván Duque Márquez, Guatemala's Jimmy Morales, Bolivia's Evo Morales, Argentina's Mauricio Macri, and Brazil's Michel Temer.

▶︎ Taiwan provided white orchids for the decoration of the Paraguay's presidential inauguration (Photo courtesy of Tsai Ing-wen's Facebook)

Even though Guatemala is the only country among the above six that has diplomatic relations with Taiwan, reports say President of Uruguay Vazquez and President Tsai, sitting right next one another, had friendly conversations during the ceremony.

In a meeting held at President Abdo's residence on the previous day, the new Paraguay president accepted President Tsai's invitation to visit Taiwan in October, attending the National Day celebration and furthering talks on strengthening the bilateral relations between the two countries.

The presidential inauguration was the center of President Tsai's fifth overseas trip, that began on August 12 to Latin American ally nations. She will depart for Belize on August 16 and return to Taiwan on August 20.