TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport Corporation announced the new taxiway will officially open on August 16, improving the overall efficiency of the airport, reported CNA.

The taxiway will connect the airport's two runways, and is big enough to accommodate the largest of airplanes.

A taxiway is a path for aircraft to travel between gates, runways, hangars, as well as other facilities. The new taxiway is part of Taoyuan airport's ongoing upgrade, which includes the creation of the new Terminal 3.

The new taxiway was constructed over a period of two years and nine months, and will eventually connect the upcoming Terminal 3 with the rest of the airport.

The taxiway is a total of 873 meters in length, with a width of 60 meters. The taxiway is well lit with LED lights and confirms with the highest of safety standards, reported CNA.

As part of the development of the new terminal, another taxiway is being built, and another is being altered, according to CNA.