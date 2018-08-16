  1. Home
Tropical Storm Rumbia rumbas north of Taiwan, 2 tropical systems forming

As Tropical Storm Rumbia rumbles north, Taiwan to be feel affects of 'monsoon low-pressure area' for full week

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/08/16 10:19
Rumbia rumbles north of Taiwan. (Screencapture from Windy.com)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Northern, northeastern, central and southern Taiwan will see scattered showers and thunderstorms today (Aug. 16) due to the effects of the periphery of Tropical Storm Rumbia and southwest winds, while much of East Asia will be affected by a "monsoonal low pressure circulation" in the coming week with two new tropical storms forming, according to meteorologist Wu Der-Rong (吳德榮).

Wu said that Tropical Storm Bebinca has crossed Guangdong's Leizhou Peninsula, moved into the Gulf of Tonkin, and is anticipated to make landfall in northern Vietnam. Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Rumbia has entered the East China Sea, is expected to turn west, will affect the coast of Zhejiang tonight, and make landfall in China tomorrow morning.  

The latest European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) model shows that East Asia will be dominated by a "monsoon low-pressure area" over the next week. In addition to the two existing tropical storms, two tropical systems forming near Guam and have a high probability of advancing toward Japan. 

However, the southwesterly flow of the "monsoon low-pressure area" will bring instability to the low-level water vapor and atmosphere around Taiwan. As long has the surface temperature rises in the afternoon or the breeze over land increases, convective storm cells could be activated, bringing severe weather, such as lighting strikes, strong winds and sudden downpours. 

From today (Aug. 16) to next Wednesday (Aug. 22), the "monsoon low pressure-area" will cover the northwestern Pacific Ocean. The atmosphere will be unstable and surface warming combined with wind circulation at night to stimulate strong convection cells. Residents are advised to be vigilant for lighting strikes, strong winds, sudden downpours, and flash floods. 
