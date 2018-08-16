SHAH ALAM, Malaysia (AP) — Two women on trial for the brazen assassination of the North Korean leader's half brother have arrived at a Malaysian court for a key ruling.

The judge is to decide Thursday whether to acquit the women of murder or to call them to enter their defense, which could take several months.

Indonesian Siti Aisyah and Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong are accused of smearing VX nerve agent on Kim Jong Nam's face in an airport terminal in Kuala Lumpur. The women have said they thought they were taking part in a prank for a TV show.

They are the only two suspects in custody and face the death penalty if convicted. If they are acquitted, they may not be freed as prosecutors could appeal or push charges of overstaying their visas.