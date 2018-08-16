  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/08/16 07:09
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 101 397 99 139 .350
JMartinez Bos 114 439 87 146 .333
Altuve Hou 104 407 64 134 .329
MMachado Bal 96 365 48 115 .315
Segura Sea 114 471 78 148 .314
Trout LAA 109 372 82 115 .309
JoRamirez Cle 117 433 84 132 .305
Brantley Cle 107 430 70 129 .300
Simmons LAA 108 407 56 122 .300
Merrifield KC 115 452 55 135 .299
Home Runs

JMartinez, Boston, 37; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 36; KDavis, Oakland, 34; Gallo, Texas, 31; Trout, Los Angeles, 30; NCruz, Seattle, 30; Stanton, New York, 30; Lindor, Cleveland, 29; Betts, Boston, 27; 2 tied at 26.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 104; KDavis, Oakland, 93; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 89; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 81; Haniger, Seattle, 78; NCruz, Seattle, 77; Lowrie, Oakland, 76; Stanton, New York, 76; Lindor, Cleveland, 74; 3 tied at 73.

Pitching

Porcello, Boston, 15-5; Severino, New York, 15-6; Kluber, Cleveland, 15-6; Carrasco, Cleveland, 14-6; Snell, Tampa Bay, 13-5; Morton, Houston, 12-3; Sale, Boston, 12-4; Price, Boston, 12-6; Bauer, Cleveland, 12-6; Gonzales, Seattle, 12-8.