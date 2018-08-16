MONTREAL (AP) — Johnny Manziel was placed under the Canadian Football League's concussion protocol Wednesday.

The Montreal Alouettes quarterback was hit at the goal line last weekend in a 24-17 loss at Ottawa.

"On Tuesday morning, Johnny Manziel mentioned to our medical staff that he felt symptoms that could be associated with the prescribed medication he uses for a previously diagnosed medical condition," the Alouettes said in a statement. "He then missed practice in order to have some blood work done.

"In view of the hit he received on Saturday and the potential mitigating side effects of his prescribed medication, the Alouettes medical staff has placed Manziel under the CFL concussion protocol for further observation and precautionary reasons. Manziel will be closely observed and assessed in the next few days."

The 2012 Heisman Trophy winner struggled in his CFL debut against Hamilton, throwing four first-half interceptions, then was much better against the Redblacks. He did fumble after taking the big hit, but Montreal recovered for a touchdown.

The Alouettes are at Edmonton on Saturday night.

Montreal is 1-7 this season and has won just once in 19 games going back a year.