WASHINGTON (AP) — A bipartisan Senate study says the government has made only incremental improvements to its troubled efforts to care for thousands of migrant children detained entering the U.S. without their parents.

It says the Trump administration has aggravated the problem with its "zero tolerance" immigration crackdown.

The study says no federal agency takes responsibility for making sure children aren't abused or used in human trafficking once the government places them with sponsors, who may not be relatives. It says immigration judges are ordering the deportation of growing proportions of these children partly because the government does little to make sure they get to court.

It says officials haven't provided sufficient mental health services for some of them.

Some 200,000 of these children have entered the U.S. over the past six years.