WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the revocation of former CIA director John Brennan's security clearance (all times local):

4:10 p.m.

Democrats are lining up to denounce President Donald Trump's decision to revoke the security clearance of former CIA director John Brennan.

Rep. Nancy Pelosi, the House Democratic leader, says Trump's move is a "stunning abuse of power."

Sen. Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, warns a "dangerous precedent" is being set.

The White House announced Wednesday it will be cutting off Brennan's access to classified information. Spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Brennan, who was CIA director under President Barack Obama, has been making "unfounded and outrageous allegations" against the administration.

Brennan called Trump's behavior at a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin "nothing short of treasonous."

Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland says of Trump, "Leaders behave like this in dictatorships, not democracies."

__

2:50 p.m.

President Donald Trump is revoking the security clearance of former Obama administration CIA director John Brennan.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced the decision at a White House briefing Wednesday. Sanders is citing Brennan's "erratic conduct and behavior" and accusing him of "lying" and "wild outbursts."

Brennan has been deeply critical of Trump's conduct.

Sanders says the security clearances of other current and formers officials are also "under review."

They include former FBI Director James Comey; James Clapper, the former director of national intelligence; former CIA Director Michael Hayden; former national security adviser Susan Rice; and Andrew McCabe, who served as Trump's deputy FBI director until he was fired in March.