BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Sep
|2140
|Down
|10
|Sep
|2110
|2139
|2075
|2083
|Down
|25
|Oct
|2140
|Down
|10
|Dec
|2154
|2195
|2133
|2140
|Down
|10
|Mar
|2163
|2208
|2150
|2157
|Down
|4
|May
|2174
|2221
|2163
|2170
|Down
|3
|Jul
|2185
|2233
|2178
|2180
|Down
|5
|Sep
|2188
|2242
|2188
|2189
|Down
|4
|Dec
|2188
|2244
|2188
|2194
|Down
|4
|Mar
|2196
|2208
|2196
|2202
|Down
|3
|May
|2219
|2222
|2208
|2209
|unch
|Jul
|2218
|unch