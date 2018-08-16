BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Sep 2140 Down 10 Sep 2110 2139 2075 2083 Down 25 Oct 2140 Down 10 Dec 2154 2195 2133 2140 Down 10 Mar 2163 2208 2150 2157 Down 4 May 2174 2221 2163 2170 Down 3 Jul 2185 2233 2178 2180 Down 5 Sep 2188 2242 2188 2189 Down 4 Dec 2188 2244 2188 2194 Down 4 Mar 2196 2208 2196 2202 Down 3 May 2219 2222 2208 2209 unch Jul 2218 unch