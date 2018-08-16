  1. Home
BC-US--Coffee, US

By Associated Press
2018/08/16

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Sep 106.00 Down 2.50
Sep 105.35 105.55 102.10 102.40 Down 2.65
Oct 106.00 Down 2.50
Dec 108.75 109.00 105.55 106.00 Down 2.50
Mar 111.85 112.25 108.90 109.25 Down 2.50
May 114.50 114.55 111.25 111.65 Down 2.40
Jul 116.85 116.85 113.65 114.00 Down 2.40
Sep 118.95 119.25 116.00 116.35 Down 2.40
Dec 122.25 122.55 119.45 119.70 Down 2.35
Mar 125.00 125.00 122.85 123.00 Down 2.35
May 126.00 126.00 125.00 125.10 Down 2.35
Jul 127.85 127.90 127.15 127.15 Down 2.30
Sep 129.95 130.00 129.20 129.20 Down 2.30
Dec 132.85 132.85 131.95 131.95 Down 2.30
Mar 134.50 Down 2.30
May 136.30 Down 2.30
Jul 137.65 Down 2.30