New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Sep
|106.00
|Down 2.50
|Sep
|105.35
|105.55
|102.10
|102.40
|Down 2.65
|Oct
|106.00
|Down 2.50
|Dec
|108.75
|109.00
|105.55
|106.00
|Down 2.50
|Mar
|111.85
|112.25
|108.90
|109.25
|Down 2.50
|May
|114.50
|114.55
|111.25
|111.65
|Down 2.40
|Jul
|116.85
|116.85
|113.65
|114.00
|Down 2.40
|Sep
|118.95
|119.25
|116.00
|116.35
|Down 2.40
|Dec
|122.25
|122.55
|119.45
|119.70
|Down 2.35
|Mar
|125.00
|125.00
|122.85
|123.00
|Down 2.35
|May
|126.00
|126.00
|125.00
|125.10
|Down 2.35
|Jul
|127.85
|127.90
|127.15
|127.15
|Down 2.30
|Sep
|129.95
|130.00
|129.20
|129.20
|Down 2.30
|Dec
|132.85
|132.85
|131.95
|131.95
|Down 2.30
|Mar
|134.50
|Down 2.30
|May
|136.30
|Down 2.30
|Jul
|137.65
|Down 2.30