New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Wednesday:
(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)
|LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Aug
|66.62
|66.90
|64.51
|65.01 Down 2.03
|Sep
|65.92
|66.22
|63.93
|64.46 Down 1.87
|Oct
|65.50
|65.88
|63.72
|64.24 Down 1.76
|Nov
|65.25
|65.61
|63.51
|64.00 Down 1.71
|Dec
|65.14
|65.30
|63.35
|63.80 Down 1.66
|Jan
|64.76
|65.00
|63.11
|63.54 Down 1.62
|Feb
|64.66
|64.71
|62.89
|63.31 Down 1.58
|Mar
|64.31
|64.31
|62.68
|63.08 Down 1.55
|Apr
|64.16
|64.16
|62.47
|62.86 Down 1.53
|May
|63.85
|64.00
|62.26
|62.65 Down 1.48
|Jun
|63.22
|63.33
|62.09
|62.37 Down 1.46
|Jul
|63.12
|63.42
|61.86
|62.10 Down 1.43
|Aug
|62.00
|62.29
|61.07
|61.85 Down 1.40
|Sep
|60.83
|61.62
|60.83
|61.62 Down 1.37
|Oct
|61.39 Down 1.34
|Nov
|62.38
|62.46
|60.84
|61.17 Down 1.32
|Dec
|60.89 Down 1.29
|Jan
|60.63 Down 1.25
|Feb
|60.36 Down 1.24
|Mar
|60.13 Down 1.21
|Apr
|59.92 Down 1.19
|May
|60.77
|60.80
|59.50
|59.71 Down 1.16
|Jun
|59.46 Down 1.12
|Jul
|59.24 Down 1.08
|Aug
|59.01 Down 1.05
|Sep
|58.82 Down 1.02
|Oct
|58.65
|Down .99
|Nov
|59.39
|59.50
|58.27
|58.51
|Down .97
|Dec
|58.29
|Down .96
|Jan
|58.08
|Down .94
|Feb
|57.89
|Down .91
|Mar
|57.71
|Down .90
|Apr
|57.55
|Down .88
|May
|57.32
|57.44
|57.32
|57.44
|Down .84
|Jun
|57.26
|Down .82
|Jul
|57.10
|Down .80
|Aug
|56.95
|Down .78
|Sep
|56.82
|Down .76
|Oct
|56.70
|Down .75
|Nov
|57.13
|57.13
|56.44
|56.58
|Down .73
|Dec
|56.44
|Down .67
|Jan
|56.31
|Down .63
|Feb
|56.20
|Down .65
|Mar
|56.10
|Down .64
|Apr
|56.02
|Down .64
|May
|55.94
|Down .62
|Jun
|55.83
|Down .61
|Jul
|55.73
|Down .59
|Aug
|55.67
|Down .58
|Sep
|55.62
|Down .56
|Oct
|55.53
|Down .55
|Nov
|55.28
|55.53
|55.28
|55.53
|Down .53
|Dec
|55.45
|Down .51
|Jan
|55.37
|Down .49
|Feb
|55.31
|Down .48
|Mar
|55.29
|Down .46
|Apr
|55.25
|Down .44
|May
|55.22
|Down .42
|Jun
|55.13
|Down .41
|Jul
|55.08
|Down .40
|Aug
|55.03
|Down .39
|Sep
|55.05
|Down .37
|Oct
|55.05
|Down .36
|Nov
|55.06
|Down .35
|Dec
|54.97
|Down .37
|Jan
|54.89
|Down .39
|Feb
|54.83
|Down .44
|Mar
|54.79
|Down .39
|Apr
|54.75
|Down .40
|May
|54.73
|Down .40
|Jun
|54.68
|Down .43
|Jul
|54.65
|Down .41
|Aug
|54.63
|Down .40
|Sep
|54.62
|Down .34
|Oct
|54.63
|Down .31
|Nov
|54.65
|Down .35
|Dec
|54.61
|Down .31
|Jan
|54.58
|Down .33
|Feb
|54.55
|Down .34
|Mar
|54.54
|Down .30
|Apr
|54.53
|Down .30
|May
|54.53
|Down .25
|Jun
|54.50
|Down .28
|Jul
|54.48
|Down .28
|Aug
|54.46
|Down .30
|Sep
|54.46
|Down .29
|Oct
|54.46
|Down .28
|Nov
|54.47
|Down .35
|Dec
|54.42
|Down .44
|Jan
|54.39
|Down .48
|Feb
|54.37
|Down .49
|Mar
|54.37
|Down .48
|Apr
|54.38
|Down .48
|May
|54.41
|Down .41
|Jun
|54.41
|Down .44
|Jul
|54.43
|Down .46
|Aug
|54.46
|Down .46
|Sep
|54.51
|Down .43
|Oct
|54.58
|Down .40
|Nov
|54.66
|Down .35
|Dec
|54.76
|Down .28
|Jan
|54.79
|Down .28