BC-US--Petroleum, US

By  Associated Press
2018/08/16 03:18

New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Wednesday:

(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)

LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
Open High Low Settle Chg.
Aug 66.62 66.90 64.51 65.01 Down 2.03
Sep 65.92 66.22 63.93 64.46 Down 1.87
Oct 65.50 65.88 63.72 64.24 Down 1.76
Nov 65.25 65.61 63.51 64.00 Down 1.71
Dec 65.14 65.30 63.35 63.80 Down 1.66
Jan 64.76 65.00 63.11 63.54 Down 1.62
Feb 64.66 64.71 62.89 63.31 Down 1.58
Mar 64.31 64.31 62.68 63.08 Down 1.55
Apr 64.16 64.16 62.47 62.86 Down 1.53
May 63.85 64.00 62.26 62.65 Down 1.48
Jun 63.22 63.33 62.09 62.37 Down 1.46
Jul 63.12 63.42 61.86 62.10 Down 1.43
Aug 62.00 62.29 61.07 61.85 Down 1.40
Sep 60.83 61.62 60.83 61.62 Down 1.37
Oct 61.39 Down 1.34
Nov 62.38 62.46 60.84 61.17 Down 1.32
Dec 60.89 Down 1.29
Jan 60.63 Down 1.25
Feb 60.36 Down 1.24
Mar 60.13 Down 1.21
Apr 59.92 Down 1.19
May 60.77 60.80 59.50 59.71 Down 1.16
Jun 59.46 Down 1.12
Jul 59.24 Down 1.08
Aug 59.01 Down 1.05
Sep 58.82 Down 1.02
Oct 58.65 Down .99
Nov 59.39 59.50 58.27 58.51 Down .97
Dec 58.29 Down .96
Jan 58.08 Down .94
Feb 57.89 Down .91
Mar 57.71 Down .90
Apr 57.55 Down .88
May 57.32 57.44 57.32 57.44 Down .84
Jun 57.26 Down .82
Jul 57.10 Down .80
Aug 56.95 Down .78
Sep 56.82 Down .76
Oct 56.70 Down .75
Nov 57.13 57.13 56.44 56.58 Down .73
Dec 56.44 Down .67
Jan 56.31 Down .63
Feb 56.20 Down .65
Mar 56.10 Down .64
Apr 56.02 Down .64
May 55.94 Down .62
Jun 55.83 Down .61
Jul 55.73 Down .59
Aug 55.67 Down .58
Sep 55.62 Down .56
Oct 55.53 Down .55
Nov 55.28 55.53 55.28 55.53 Down .53
Dec 55.45 Down .51
Jan 55.37 Down .49
Feb 55.31 Down .48
Mar 55.29 Down .46
Apr 55.25 Down .44
May 55.22 Down .42
Jun 55.13 Down .41
Jul 55.08 Down .40
Aug 55.03 Down .39
Sep 55.05 Down .37
Oct 55.05 Down .36
Nov 55.06 Down .35
Dec 54.97 Down .37
Jan 54.89 Down .39
Feb 54.83 Down .44
Mar 54.79 Down .39
Apr 54.75 Down .40
May 54.73 Down .40
Jun 54.68 Down .43
Jul 54.65 Down .41
Aug 54.63 Down .40
Sep 54.62 Down .34
Oct 54.63 Down .31
Nov 54.65 Down .35
Dec 54.61 Down .31
Jan 54.58 Down .33
Feb 54.55 Down .34
Mar 54.54 Down .30
Apr 54.53 Down .30
May 54.53 Down .25
Jun 54.50 Down .28
Jul 54.48 Down .28
Aug 54.46 Down .30
Sep 54.46 Down .29
Oct 54.46 Down .28
Nov 54.47 Down .35
Dec 54.42 Down .44
Jan 54.39 Down .48
Feb 54.37 Down .49
Mar 54.37 Down .48
Apr 54.38 Down .48
May 54.41 Down .41
Jun 54.41 Down .44
Jul 54.43 Down .46
Aug 54.46 Down .46
Sep 54.51 Down .43
Oct 54.58 Down .40
Nov 54.66 Down .35
Dec 54.76 Down .28
Jan 54.79 Down .28