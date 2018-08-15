BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is pledging closer defense cooperation with Argentina.

Standing beside his Argentinian counterpart, Oscar Aguad, Mattis said the military partnership can be strengthened. He alluded to the help the U.S. Navy provided Argentina last November when one of its submarines went missing with 44 sailors aboard.

Mattis's visit is the first to Argentina by an American secretary of defense since Donald H. Rumsfeld in 2005.

Mattis also is visiting Chile and Colombia this week.