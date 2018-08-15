|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|67
|51
|.568
|—
|Philadelphia
|65
|53
|.551
|2
|Washington
|60
|60
|.500
|8
|New York
|50
|67
|.427
|16½
|Miami
|48
|74
|.393
|21
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|68
|50
|.576
|—
|Milwaukee
|68
|54
|.557
|2
|St. Louis
|65
|55
|.542
|4
|Pittsburgh
|61
|59
|.508
|8
|Cincinnati
|52
|68
|.433
|17
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|66
|55
|.545
|—
|Colorado
|64
|55
|.538
|1
|Los Angeles
|64
|57
|.529
|2
|San Francisco
|61
|60
|.504
|5
|San Diego
|48
|74
|.393
|18½
___
|Tuesday's Games
Milwaukee 7, Chicago Cubs 0
Baltimore 6, N.Y. Mets 3
Boston 2, Philadelphia 1
Cleveland 8, Cincinnati 1
Atlanta 10, Miami 6
Arizona 6, Texas 4
Colorado 5, Houston 1
Minnesota 5, Pittsburgh 2
St. Louis 6, Washington 4
L.A. Angels 7, San Diego 3
San Francisco 2, L.A. Dodgers 1
|Wednesday's Games
Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
Colorado at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Washington at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
N.Y. Mets (Matz 5-9) at Philadelphia (Nola 13-3), 4:05 p.m., 1st game
Chicago Cubs (Lester 12-5) at Pittsburgh (Nova 7-6), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (Roark 7-12) at St. Louis (Flaherty 6-6), 7:15 p.m.
Colorado (Gray 9-7) at Atlanta (Teheran 8-7), 7:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Oswalt 1-2) at Philadelphia (Eflin 8-4), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
Arizona (Buchholz 5-2) at San Diego (Nix 1-0), 10:10 p.m.
|Friday's Games
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.