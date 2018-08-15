WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORY:

SOC--SUPER CUP

TALLINN, Estonia — Real Madrid will play its first official match without Cristiano Ronaldo in the UEFA Super Cup, facing a strong Atletico Madrid side that wants to prove it can beat its local rival in a European final. By Frank Griffiths. UPCOMING: 700 words by 2130 GMT, photos.

NEW/DEVELOPING:

TEN--CINCINNATI

MASON, Ohio — Roger Federer made a successful return to the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday. The day wasn't so great for Serena Williams. Federer advanced to the third round with a 6-4, 6-4 victory against Peter Gojowczyk, and Williams was eliminated by eighth-seeded Petra Kvitova in a 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 second-round loss. SENT: 640 words, photos.

BBA--MARINERS-CANO RETURNS

OAKLAND, Calif. — Robinson Cano is back in the major leagues with the Seattle Mariners after serving an 80-game drug suspension. The eight-time All-Star has a new position — first base, for the first time — and a new spot in the batting order, too. By Michael Wagaman. SENT: 665 words, photos.

FOOTBALL:

SOC--SPAIN-SEASON PREVIEW

BARCELONA, Spain — Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from Real Madrid has left a gaping hole at Real Madrid and in the Spanish league. How will Madrid ever replace the forward who scored an average of 50 goals per season for nine straight years? The answer, of course, is that it won't. By Joseph Wilson. SENT: 770 words, photos.

SOC--A-LEAGUE-HONDA

MELBOURNE, Australia — Japan forward Keisuke Honda says he planned to retire after this year's World Cup but changed his mind when offered a contract by the Melbourne Victory in Australian football's A-League. SENT: 280 words, photos.

Other Stories:

— BBO--BASEBALL CAPSULES — Acuna hits another leadoff homer, Braves beat Marlins 10-6. SENT: 2,070 words, photos.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at +44 207 427 4224 or email lonsports@ap.org.