Kuo Yuan Ye teams up with OhBear to treat passengers to ‘OhBear Moon Cake’ at Taipei Songshan Airport

By George Liao,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/08/15 21:34

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Taiwan’s cake and pastry brand Kuo Yuan Ye teamed up with Taiwan’s tourism ambassador OhBear on Tuesday (Aug. 14) to treat passengers at Taipei Songshan Airport to “OhBear Moon Cake” to mark the brand’s first entry to the airport’s gift area.   

Many passengers were surprised to see OhBear treating them to moon cakes that are shaped and named after him.

Tuesday also marked Kuo Yuan Ye’s first day of OhBear Moon Cake sales at the airport’s gift area, and the business was brisk.   

OhBear Moon Cake sells for NT$350 per box. The cakes have two flavors: oolong tea and pineapple. The brand said it hoped to use the OhBeaer sighting and the free tasting to promote the moon cake, which is the namesake of the mascot for Taiwan tourism, as another delicious and more memorable choice besides pineapple cakes for international visitors.

Wu Chieh-ping (吳潔萍), director at Tourism Bureau Planning Division, said the tourism bureau has created OhBear from the inspiration of the protected Formosan black bear. She said the lovely Taiwan OhBear is not only playing a role in promoting Taiwan tourism but is also serving as an inspiration for creation of creative commodities, such as Kuo Yuan Ye's  OhBear Moon Cake for the season of Mid-Autumn Festival.   
OhBear

