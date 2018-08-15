JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel's domestic security agency denies threatening a prominent American author and questioning him about his politics during a recent visit.

The Shin Bet issued a statement Wednesday confirming its agents briefly detained and questioned Iranian-born Reza Aslan at a border crossing, saying his "behavior there raised suspicion." It denied Aslan's claim he was questioned about his politics.

Aslan tweeted Tuesday that he was held for hours and told to list Palestinians and journalists he knew and Palestinian organizations he supported. He says the agent threatened to separate him from his family.

Israel has been accused twice this week of detaining prominent Americans critical of its policies. On Sunday, Jewish-American commentator Peter Beinart was held by airport authorities and interrogated about his political views before being allowed to enter the country.